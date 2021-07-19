Samantha Akkineni working out with pet dog Hash is the cutest Monday motivation VIDEO on internet

Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram and shared a workout video along with her dog Hash as they serve monday motivation and puppy goals.

Samantha is undoubtedly one of the most influential stars of South Indian cinema. Despite 11 years of her journey in the industry, Samantha remains to be the one of the actresses who enjoys a wide fan following on social media. The actress is a fitness freak and often preaches about fitness, yoga, diet and healthy food. Samantha’s fit body is such a goal and this latest workout video gives all the proof of how much hard work she does to maintain it.

Today morning, Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram and shared a video of her intense workout video by giving us all the inspiration to hit the gym right away. In the video, Samantha can be seen doing squats and her pet dog Hash accompanying her. As she jumps for a squat, Hash can also be seen jumping along with her. Well, if Samantha is inspiring Hash to workout, then we are sure this video will serve you right Monday motivation. Not just workout motivation, this video is here to wipe away your Monday blues as well as Hash is setting major puppy goals.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Samantha wrote, “Monday morning ft puppy goals.” The netizens of social media are in awe watching Samantha lift such heavyweights with so much ease. The actress is a hardcore fitness freak. Be it lifting heavy weights or performing yoga asanas, she gives some real fitness goals.

On the work front, Samantha is currently filming for a romantic fantasy entertainer Shaakuntalam under Gunasekhar’s direction. She will also be sharing screen space with Nayanthara in Director Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Credits :Samantha Akkineni Instagram

