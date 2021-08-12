Samantha Akkineni wraps up shoot of Shaakuntalam; Team celebrates with a party to thank her

Director Gunasekhar is currently working on a mythological tale, titled Shaakuntalam. As the film is set to be a woman-centric film, Samantha Akkineni, who has proved her mettle with intriguing performances, will be headlining the entire film. Post lockdown, the team along with the actress shot rigorously for the film and now has wrapped the entire shoot.

Samantha Akkineni wrapped up shooting for Shaakuntalam.The team hosted a special party for Samantha's post-wrap-up photos. Clad in a white kurta dress, she looks pretty posing for the pics in all smiles. Producer Neelima also penned a thank you note for Samantha, which reads, Thank you @samantharuthprabhuoffl I’m so happy to have worked with you you’re a complete woman with amazing talent and grit, fun & fabulous. And it has been an absolute pleasure to see you become our “Shakuntala”, can’t wait for the world to witness your portrayal. We thank you for all your hard work, your perseverance, belief and love for this role. #ThankyouShakuntala #Shaakuntalam."

Samantha reshared the post and wrote, "Thankyou @neelima_guna for believing in me and for being such a great strength to all of us"

The film is based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa and will see actor Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty. Shaakuntalam also has Aditi Balan and Mohan Babu in supporting roles. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha will mark her debut with this film in Telugu. Music is composed by Mani Sharma.