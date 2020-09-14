Samantha Akkineni writes #SorryRakul & #SorrySara as NCB denies making B town list based on Rhea's confession
Rhea Chakraborty came under NCB’s scanner a few weeks back owing to charges of the procurement of drugs. The agency then arrested her including her brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, and staff Dipesh Sawant. Recently, there were reports that the actress has named around 25 Bollywood celebs and confessed that they take drugs. What was more shocking that three names came to the forefront amidst this - Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Simone Khambatta.
However, recently NCB’s director KPS Malhotra has dismissed the reports stating that they have made no such list of Bollywood celebs. Now, numerous celebs and other conscious individuals have reacted to the same. Among them is Samantha Akkineni who has now shared a few posts on her Instagram handle while expressing her opinion on the same. She also writes #SorryRakul and #SorrySara along with the same as a note of apology to both the actresses who were subjected to backlash because of the fake reports.
Check out her post below:
Earlier, KPS Malhotra said, “We have not prepared any Bollywood list. The list earlier prepared was of peddlers and traffickers. It’s getting confused with Bollywood. The names have not been zeroed upon.” Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty remains in prison as her bail plea has been rejected by the court. Earlier, the actress had stated in her plea that the NCB coerced her into making incriminating statements during the interrogation.
