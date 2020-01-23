Samantha Akkineni's 5 expensive luxury handbags from Louis Vuitton to Chanel that she is OBSESSED about

Samantha Akkineni owns a bunch of super-expensive branded bags and among those are Chanel, GG Marmont and Louis Vuitton. Here we list down 5 ridiculously expensive bags that Samantha is OBSESSED about.

She lives her life QUEEN size! South beauty Samantha Akkineni is one of the most talented, beautiful and our favourite. She made her silver-screen debut in Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave (2010), and in less than a decade of her career, the stunner has appeared in 40 films. Besides being a talented actress, Samantha Akkineni is known for her sartorial choices. She is extremely fond of luxury brands and doesn't stop herself from flaunting it. She owns some ridiculously expensive bags that range from Rs 60,000 to Rs 5 Lakh.

Every celebrity wants to own the best luxury handbag to accessorise the designer outfits that they often sport at the airport or events. She owns a bunch of super-expensive branded bags and among those are Chanel, GG Marmont and Louis Vuitton. Samantha Akkineni joined the bandwagon of B-town celebs like Janhvi Kapoor and others as she was spotted carrying an off-white sling bag at the airport that costs approx Rs. 59,000.

Here we list down 5 ridiculously expensive bags that Samantha Akkineni is OBSESSED about. Check it out below:

> The Majili actress owns this GG Marmont Love mini sling bag, which is worth USD 1450, approx Rs 1.40 Lakh.

> Samantha Akkineni was spotted at Hyderabad airport in her best traditional look. The stunner paired the simple outfit with a Dior bag costing a whopping Rs 2 lakh. It costs USD 2,700 and is designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri.

This Monogram and Monogram reverse coated Louis Vuitton canvas bag is for a whopping USD 3253, which is Rs 2,31,890 approx.

Samantha Akkineni picked casual denim on denim look to travel but her Rs 1 lakh LV bagged left us stunned. A pair of pochettes (one larger, one slightly smaller) attached with a round coin purse, is worth a lakh. Can you imagine?

The Jaanu actress walked with her eye-grabbing Chanel bag and LV travel bag at the airport, which altogether worth a whopping amount. However, talking about only the black Chanel bag, it might just give you a mini heart attack. The high-end brand bag is for USD 6900, which is approx 5 Lakhs in Indian currency.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Read More