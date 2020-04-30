Planning to take up some social media challenges amid the quarantine period without taking much efforts? Well, we bring Samantha Akkineni's 5 hairstyles that are easy and perfect for quarantine photoshoots.

South Indian actress Samantha Akkineni is not only a brilliant actress but is also known for her impeccable style statements. Be it with her unconventional outfits or eye-grabbing hairstyles, Sam never fails to steal the show. She is a perfect mixture of being charming, stylish, talented and stunning at her best. Be it at a star-studded wedding or promotions, the Majili actress gave every girl major beauty goals. From edgy hairstyles to comfy hairdo, the stunner has experimented with every look and we can't wait to take inspiration from her.

Well, its quarantine and a lot of us are gripped by a few challenges on social media. Planning to take up some challenges without taking much efforts? Well, we bring Samantha Akkineni's 5 hairstyles that are EASY and perfect for quarantine photoshoots. Take a look below:

1. Fishtail braid:

Fishtail braids might look complicated, but they're easier than you think and Samantha Akkineni's this look is proof. The stunner did this hairstyle in an Indian look and she looked gorgeous. The face-framing tendrils are the highlights and are perfect to grab everyone's attention. Simple, yet stylish!

2. To slay effortlessly:

Want a quick and natural look? Then you need to steal Samantha this natural yet stylish open hair look featuring side braid and it is perfect for any photoshoot that you wish to do during your quarantine period. Easy heatless hairstyles for long tresses that we too can't wait to try. Just lock your side french braids from both the sides with a bobby pin in the back and you are good to go.

3. Wavy and classy:

A fan of curls but don't like going OTT? Well, then you can try this Samantha Akkineni's wavy open hairdo. One can use a hair curler to give it soft wavy touch. And if you want an easy heatless hairstyle, one can twist and tie-up hair in parts, and keep it overnight. The next morning you will wake up to something magical.

4. As fresh as red roses

Glossy and wet hair look made a comeback last year and celebs like , Samantha Akkineni are the inspiration. Pulled back wet hair look is perfect to grab anyone's attention and one can try this hairstyle with a gown. You can also stack bobby pins on the sides for added effect.

5. Half up half down

Half hair tied up in a ponytail is as one of the most impressive styles for a natural puffy look. It works best on medium-long and silky hair. Try it out. All you need is a butterfly clip to hold half up-half down look with ease.

