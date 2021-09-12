Samantha Akkineni's 5 modern looks in wide legged pants that we would want to steal from her wardrobe

Samantha Akkineni is known for her classic yet experimental style statement. As we all know, Samantha's team leaves no stone unturned to help her put the best fashion foot forward, be it at the airport or for promotional events. She has definitely got a style that favours comfort. The gorgeous actress sure knows how to amp up her style game and her looks, especially in wide-legged pants.

We have listed 5 looks of Samantha Akkineni that will inspire you to switch to the cosier '70s trend, i.e, in wide-legged pants. She sure knows to put her height and perfect figure to good use. Sam prefers super comfy and easy-going outfits that are perfect for a long, hectic day at work. Hence, this style of hers is something we would like to steal from her wardrobe.

Let's take a look at 5 modern looks of hers in wide-legged pants:

1. In powder blue pantsuit

Samantha Akkineni brings in the '70s style in ankle-length trousers and a blazer which she paired with a 3D motifs top. She styled the look gold earrings and hair tied in a ponytail. Yay or Nay?

2. In Saaksha and Kinni colourful ensemble

Sam is giving boss lady vibes in a colourful ensemble by Saaksha and Kinni. She teamed her wide bottom pants with the same one-shouldered ruffle top and we cannot get enough of her this look. To anyone who is in love with this look of Sam, can opt for quirky printed wide pants and team with an off-shoulder top.

3. Boss lady

The South beauty is giving major boss lady vibes in this stunning outfit. She completed her look with minimal makeup and natural open hair.

4. Glam up

Our all-time favourite look of Samantha is a pair of high waist wide-legged pants and a white button-down shirt.

5. In all white:

Samantha Akkineni has become a style icon and looks pretty in anything and everything. Adding a modern twist to her white-on-white look, the Oh Baby actress accessorized her outfit with sunglasses and a sling bag.

