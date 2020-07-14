Samantha Akkineni's Abode: The breathtaking view from her pool and terrace area is a perfect spot to chill
South beauty Samantha Akkineni is quite active on social media and often keeps treating her fans with wonderful photos of herself. Amid lockdown due to COVID-19, Sam is sharing a lot of photos of herself spending time by the pool at her dream house. The Majili actress has been giving us a glimpse of her lavish house and going by her photos on Instagram, the pool and terrace area is clearly her favourite spot. During this period of self-quarantine, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's favourite place to chill is in the backyard, terrace and by the pool of their luxurious house.
The all-white space gives a breathtaking view and it has our hearts set on. The Buddha statue mounted in the pool area is eye-grabbing and gives a classic yet positive touch to the mansion. Also, Samantha Akkineni has recently started gardening and so, you will notice a lot of vertical garden lush and greenery amid all-white interior. It also makes a great spot to chill in the evening and enjoy the mesmerising sunset view. These stunning photos giving a glimpse from Samantha Akkineni's home in Hyderabad cannot be missed.
Take a virtual tour of the couple's gorgeous and favourite spot of their dream house:
Here's a picture of Sam enjoying yoga in the backyard of her house. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Sam wrote, "Apart from gardening.. something I’ve been really enjoying is Yoga especially because @chayakkineni and I do it together ... #mytimewithyou #couplesyoga .. also we have the super best trainer @fly_santhosh who’s just insane .. chay isn’t in this picture but I am working on it."
wow they have a robot grass lawn mower . The house looks like a mini palace .