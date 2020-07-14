Samantha Akkineni's Abode: The breathtaking view from her pool and terrace area is a perfect spot to chill

During this period of self-quarantine, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's favourite place to chill is in the backyard, terrace and by the pool area of their luxurious house.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni is quite active on social media and often keeps treating her fans with wonderful photos of herself. Amid lockdown due to COVID-19, Sam is sharing a lot of photos of herself spending time by the pool at her dream house. The Majili actress has been giving us a glimpse of her lavish house and going by her photos on Instagram, the pool and terrace area is clearly her favourite spot. During this period of self-quarantine, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's favourite place to chill is in the backyard, terrace and by the pool of their luxurious house.

The all-white space gives a breathtaking view and it has our hearts set on. The Buddha statue mounted in the pool area is eye-grabbing and gives a classic yet positive touch to the mansion. Also, Samantha Akkineni has recently started gardening and so, you will notice a lot of vertical garden lush and greenery amid all-white interior. It also makes a great spot to chill in the evening and enjoy the mesmerising sunset view. These stunning photos giving a glimpse from Samantha Akkineni's home in Hyderabad cannot be missed.

Take a virtual tour of the couple's gorgeous and favourite spot of their dream house:

Here's a picture of Sam enjoying yoga in the backyard of her house. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Sam wrote, "Apart from gardening.. something I’ve been really enjoying is Yoga especially because @chayakkineni and I do it together ... #mytimewithyou #couplesyoga .. also we have the super best trainer @fly_santhosh who’s just insane .. chay isn’t in this picture but I am working on it."

