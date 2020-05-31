Samantha Akkineni's Bachelor's degree in Commerce LEAKED by a fan; Actress is shocked

A fan shared a picture of Samantha Akkineni's Commerce degree. The Oh Baby! actress was shocked to see how a fan got hold of a picture of her Bachelor's degree.

The southern beauty Samantha Akkineni was shocked when a fan shared her Bachelor's degree on Twitter. A fan shared a picture of Samantha Akkineni's Commerce degree. The Oh Baby! actress was shocked to see how a fan got hold of a picture of her Bachelor's degree. The fans and followers of the south siren were equally surprised when they saw a photo of Samantha's Commerce degree. But, later on to many people's surprise, the fan who posted the picture of Samantha Akkineni's Bachelor's degree, deleted the photo without giving any reason.

The actress did reply to the tweet by the fan, saying, "How did you get this." But, now the fans are left guessing as to why was the picture deleted. On the work front, Samantha Akkineni featured last in the south drama Jaanu. This film was a remake of south flick 96 starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan. Majili actress Samantha Akkineni and south actor Sharwanand played the lead in the southern drama, Jaanu. The gorgeous actress, Samantha Akkineni will be featuring in some interesting projects in the future. Recently, there was a strong buzz in the south film industry that Samantha Akkineni and husband Naga Chaitanya will be launching their own production house.

The husband-wife duo is reportedly working on a script that will be backed by their production house. The stunner has been sharing a lot of fun pictures from her daily activities on her Instagram handle.

(ALSO READ: Throwback: When Samantha Akkineni opened up about having fixed a date to have a baby with Naga Chaitanya)

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×