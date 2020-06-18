  1. Home
Samantha Akkineni's chic avatar in this latest PHOTO is winning hearts & fans can't stop gushing over it

The sultry diva is seen in an off-shoulder top and jeans. The south actress Samantha Akkineni looks gorgeous in her chic avatar.
The south siren Samantha Akkineni surely knows how to set the temperature soaring high with her impeccable looks. The latest picture shared by the Majili actress Samantha will surely win hearts. The fans and followers of the gorgeous diva are going gaga over Samantha Akkineni's latest photo. The sultry diva is seen in an off-shoulder top and jeans. The south actress looks stunning in her chic avatar. The southern beauty is all smiles in the latest photo shared by the Jaanu actress. On the work front, Samantha Akkineni featured in the southern film, Jaanu alongside actor Sharwanand.

The film Jaanu was a remake of the blockbuster film, 96. The film 96, had makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan in the lead. The romance saga 96 proved to be a massive success at the box office. The actress also played the lead in the film Oh Baby. The fans and followers of the southern beauty are eagerly waiting to see the diva back on the big screen. Samantha Akkineni has been sharing fun pictures and videos from her daily life on her Instagram account.

The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts. Samantha has been trying her hand at cooking and gardening. Samantha also shared a post on her Instagram account which states that the actress finally found her hobby in gardening.

