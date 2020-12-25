Samantha Akkineni's Christmas look in colourful tulle skirt and top is worth a whopping Rs 3.5 Lakh

Samantha Akkineni looked stunning in her Christmas outfit. However, what caught our attention was the price of the outfit.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni knows how to grab eyeballs with her style statement. She is one of a few actresses who believes in taking risks when it comes to fashion. However, despite going unconventional way, Sam makes sure to look her best and classic. As we all know, she owns some very expensive outfits and bags, and one of many is her latest dress from Rodarte. Samantha Akkineni picked a colourful tulle skirt and frilled top as her Christmas 2020 outfit and she looked stunning. However, what caught our attention was the price of the outfit.

The multi-coloured outfit is worth a whopping Rs 3.5 Lakh approx. Yes, you read that right! The Majili actress completed her look with diamond stud earrings and centre-parted hair in a bun. Wishing her fans Merry Christmas, Samantha Akkineni wrote, "Here’s to better times for everyone . Stay healthy and safe in 2021. Wishing you and your family a year full of good health and happiness .Merry Christmas." Check out her look below and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be sharing the screenspace with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in their upcoming film titled, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film is directed by Vignesh Shivan and produced under Seven Screen Studio banner.

The first schedule of the film went on floors recently in Hyderabad. However, in a few days, Vignesh returned Chennai with Nayanthara after a few team members tested positive on the sets of Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe. Nayanthara, who was expected to join Sam for the shooting of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, decided to return home with Vignesh.

