Samantha Akkineni's die hard fan does THIS incredible thing; Actress replies 'Your mom must be angry with me'
Samantha Akkineni is one of the most celebrated actresses in Tollywood film industry and the stunner enjoys a huge fan following. Sam has earned huge popularity over the years with back to back powerful performances in the films. As we all know, sometimes fans go extreme to shower their love for celebrities. One of Samantha Akkineni's die-hard fan proposed the actress by writing ‘I love you Sam’ in the entire notebook. The Majili actress' fan took to social media and shared how it took her 3.15 hours to write and that her mother also scolded her for the same.
Oh gosh your mom must be angry with me .. Thankyou for your love but please study https://t.co/b9J3o5rWXu
— Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 27, 2020
The Oh Babu actress is doing great in her professional space as she is all se to make her Hindi debut with web series, The Family Man 2.
