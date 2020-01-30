Samantha Akkineni's die hard fan does THIS incredible thing; Actress replies 'Your mom must be angry with me'

One of Samantha Akkineni's die-hard fan proposed the actress by writing ‘I love you Sam’ and filled the entire notebook. Here's how the Jaanu actress reacted.

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most celebrated actresses in Tollywood film industry and the stunner enjoys a huge fan following. Sam has earned huge popularity over the years with back to back powerful performances in the films. As we all know, sometimes fans go extreme to shower their love for celebrities. One of Samantha Akkineni's die-hard fan proposed the actress by writing ‘I love you Sam’ in the entire notebook. The Majili actress' fan took to social media and shared how it took her 3.15 hours to write and that her mother also scolded her for the same.

Overwhelmed with the response, Samantha Akkineni reacted to it saying: "Oh gosh your mom must be angry with me ..Thankyou for your love but please study." Sam not only thanked her for the same but also requested her fan to focus on studies. Isn't it the cutest thing ever? Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Jaanu. The film is a Telugu remake of Tamil film 96 The Movie. Jaanu stars Sharwanad in the male lead. The trailer of the film was released yesterday and it received good response on social media. Directed by Prem Kumar, Jaanu is all set to hit screens on February 7, 2020.

Oh gosh your mom must be angry with me .. Thankyou for your love but please study https://t.co/b9J3o5rWXu — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 27, 2020

Besides being an amazing actor, Samantha Akkineni is also known for her fashion choices. At the Jaanu trailer launch, Sam chose to go simple in a yellow tissue silk sari. She is one of the South Indian actresses who can win hearts with her simplicity.



The Oh Babu actress is doing great in her professional space as she is all se to make her Hindi debut with web series, The Family Man 2.

