Samantha Akkineni's DIY Skincare Tips: Beauty hacks you can try for glowing skin at home

Celebrities, as we all know believe in eating right and they always make sure to pamper their skin in every way possible. Though they have access to the best skin- hair care and makeup experts in the world, actresses stick to home remedies for that instant glow on the face. South beauty Samantha Akkineni is very particular about her workout routine and diet. She leaves no stone unturned when it comes to pampering her skin in the right and natural way at home. Sam is known for her flawless skin and envious hair, In fact, she had even shared a DIY hack that one can try at home and get that glow within 6 minutes.

To tackle dehydrated skin, Sam prefers steaming using the steam machine. However, she also shared a hack for people who don't have a steam machine at home. She wrote,"Steaming works wonders for dehydrated skin..once or twice a weak..all you need is a large bowl of hot water and a towel over your head #workingonthatglow.” (sic) Yes, steaming helps to remove the layers of the dead skin and nourish it again.

The Majili actress has got a bulletproof skincare routine. However, on days when she is running late for work or shoot, Sam prefers face masks. She pampers her skin and brings down tiredness by using the face mask.

Take a look:

