Samantha Akkineni's easy and healthy filter coffee chocolate recipe is all you need for your weekend

Samantha Akkineni made a healthy and vegan version of coffee that looks tempting and perfect to start your weekend.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni, as we all know is fitness freak. The stunner is super strict about her fitness regime and diet. Her social media is the perfect place to head to some fitness inspiration. This time, Sam has joined hands with Upasana Kamineni Konidela for an easy and quick filter coffee recipe. The stunner made a healthy and vegan version of coffee that looks tempting and perfect to start your weekend. Upasana shared a video of the same on her Instagram and wrote, "Quick, easy, fuss free, budget friendly, healthy vegan filter coffee chocolate chia seed mousse is sure to show off UR cooking skills."

Samantha Akkineni has been setting major fitness goals in the best possible way. From sharing coconut yoghurt to kale smoothie, Samantha Akkineni has been enjoying these healthy dishes. During the self-quarantine period, the Majili actress explored her love for cooking and gardening. The gorgeous actress of Tollywood and Kollywood industry has earlier shared her picture with butterhead lettuce that she cultivated and wrote, "I finally found something I am passionate about that is not part of my job."

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni is making her Hindi web-series debut with The Family Man Season 2. Manoj Bajpayee, the lead star of the show recently revealed that the show is coming soon. However, he did not reveal the exact release date.

Samantha Akkineni along with Nayanthara will also be sharing the screenspace with Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan's upcoming rom-com titled, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

