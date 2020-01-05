Samantha Akkineni's embellished pastel saree style & Nayanthara's simple yet elegant look are winning hearts
South beauties Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni are the top South Indian actresses that are ruling the industry with their powerful onscreen performances. The two actresses had a great 2019 with back to back big hits. At the recent Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020, Samantha Akkineni won Best Actor (Female) - Jury Special for Vijay Sethupathi starrer Super Deluxe. On the other hand, Nayanthara won two awards- Favorite Actor Female for Viswasam and Sridevi Award for Inspiring Women of Indian Cinema. Nayanthara and Samantha graced the star-studded awards event in their best stylish look.
Good start for thr year 2020
Nayanthara~ Favorite Heroine for #Viswasam and #Bigil &
Sridevi Award for Inspiring Women of Indian Cinema #ZeeCineAwardsTamil2020 pic.twitter.com/7GvtBoYEb4
— Nayanthara (@NayantharaU) January 4, 2020
This one at #ZeeCineAwardsTamil2020 pic.twitter.com/gPNNR28LKN
— Nayanthara (@NayantharaU) January 4, 2020
What do you have to say about Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara's saree look? Let us know in the comments section below.
