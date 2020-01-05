Samantha Akkineni's embellished pastel saree style & Nayanthara's simple yet elegant look are winning hearts

Top South Indian actresses Nayanthara and Samantha graced the star-studded awards event in their best stylish look. Check it out below.

South beauties Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni are the top South Indian actresses that are ruling the industry with their powerful onscreen performances. The two actresses had a great 2019 with back to back big hits. At the recent Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020, Samantha Akkineni won Best Actor (Female) - Jury Special for Vijay Sethupathi starrer Super Deluxe. On the other hand, Nayanthara won two awards- Favorite Actor Female for Viswasam and Award for Inspiring Women of Indian Cinema. Nayanthara and Samantha graced the star-studded awards event in their best stylish look.

Samantha Akkineni who is known for her sartorial choices graced the event in an embellished pastel saree by Kresha Bajaj. Sam looked drop-dead gorgeous as she completed her eye-grabbing saree with statement earrings, wavy one-sided open hairdo, shimmery eyes and lots of mascara. Taking to Instagram, Samantha thanked fans for showing love and support. Isn't she looking simply amazing?



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Jan 4, 2020 at 7:32pm PST

On the other hand, Nayanthara picked simple yet elegant sari for the awards ceremony. The Lady Superstar of Kollywood film industry looked pretty like never before in a traditional sari accessorised with a statement neckpiece and bindi completed her look. Nayanthara is one of the actresses who know how to dress up right and is currently nailing it with her graceful and confident appearance at the event.

Good start for thr year 2020

Nayanthara~ Favorite Heroine for #Viswasam and #Bigil &

Sridevi Award for Inspiring Women of Indian Cinema #ZeeCineAwardsTamil2020 pic.twitter.com/7GvtBoYEb4 — Nayanthara (@NayantharaU) January 4, 2020

What do you have to say about Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara's saree look? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also Read: Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020 Full Winners List: Vijay Sethupathi's Super Deluxe, Samantha, Nayanthara, Ajith win

Credits :Instagram

Read More