Samantha Akkineni's engagement saree was a labour of love to Sam & Chay's love story that left all mesmerised

Celebrity couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's love story is one of our favourites and they continue to leave us mesmerised with their adorable chemistry. The couple got engaged in January 2017 and tied the knot in the same year. Every wedding event of the couple was the talk of the town. Sam left no stone unturned to make it a special and memorable in every way. For her engagement outfit, Samantha Akkineni had decided to wear something out of the box and we look back at the same that is sure to leave you amazed. Sam opted for customised embroidered saree. However, it was not any ordinary embroidered saree but every bit of it was made with love and efforts.

The ivory-gold saree was created by designer Krisha Bajaj, and it was a labour of love to Sam and Chay's love story that left everyone mesmerised. From their proposal to beautiful family moments, it had it all. The making video of the same is sure to leave you amazed. Sharing the video then, the Majili actress wrote, "From the pages of my story .. to you with love." Sharing the other picture from her engagement ceremony with Naga Chaitanya, the South beauty wrote, "My happiness has always been in the littlest of details." Having your fairytale romance embroidered on your lehenga or any wedding outfit is a dream.

ChaySam's engagement ceremony was only for their close friends and family members. However, the couple hosted a grand wedding in Goa. on October 6 and on October 7. They took vows first in a traditional Hindu wedding followed by a Christian wedding in Goa. After dating each other for 8 years, they decided to get married and well, they are one of the most adorable couples in the Telugu film industry.

