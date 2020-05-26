Samantha Akkineni's THIS feat takes over the internet as fans congratulate the 96 actor on Twitter

As Samantha Akkineni received more than 10 million followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram, her fans took to social media to congratulate her.

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most favourite actors of the South cinema fans. While the actor has occupied a huge space in the hearts of her fans, she has now achieved a huge milestone by having more than 10 million followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram. This has come up as a piece of exciting news to the fans of the actor and they are taking to social media to celebrate this achievement of Samantha Akkineni.

Twitter is now filled with congratulatory messages to the actor as fans are taking to the microblogging website to wish her. Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Jaanu, which is the official Telugu remake of megahit Tamil movie 96. She will be next seen as the female lead with actor Prasanna in Ashwin Saravanan’s next. The film will also reportedly have Prashanth in a key role. For the unversed, Ashwin Saravanan is known for his movies Game Over and Maaya. Samantha confirmed her role in the film on Twitter while revealing that this film will also be a female-centric one, just like the director’s previous two movies.

Samantha has also been roped in to play one of the female leads in Vignesh Shivan’s next directorial venture, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will also have Nayanthara as a female lead. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the male lead in the film. Initial reports claimed that the actor is not on board the film anymore; while some reports had that she is still a part of the film. No official announcement has been made on the same yet.



