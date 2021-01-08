Samantha Akkineni's 'future daughter': Actress shares video of a fierce kid doing karate; Take a look

Actress has reposted a video of a little kid learning karate and it is too adorable. However, what caught our attention was Sam's comment on it.

As we all know, Samantha Akkineni leaves no stone unturned to get herself in the best shape. In the process, the stunner leaves her fans and netizens motivated as well. There is no denying Sam is a fitness freak and often keeps sharing videos from her workout session. In fact, she will also make sure that her future daughter/son also follows her footsteps. Why do we say so? Well, the Oh Baby actress has reposted a video of a little kid learning karate and it is too adorable. However, what caught our attention was Sam's comment on it.

Sharing it on her IG story, she wrote, "my future daughter," followed with a heart emoticon. Sam has re-posted the video, which has been originally shared by 'Scary Mommy' Instagram page. The little karate kid is too adorable and we are all hearts. In the past, we have seen the diva lifting some heavy weights and of late, enjoying yoga and animal flow body workout. We can clearly see Samantha Akkineni's kid's future. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni has hit the headlines a lot of time over rumours of her being pregnant. However, she always rubbished the rumours in the best witty way possible. Last time when a fan asked her if she is pregnant, replying to his question, Samantha said, "I'm pregnant since 2017 I think, this baby really doesn't want to come out I think."

