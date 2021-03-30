Samantha Akkineni's on the go skincare secret is all you need to know when running late; Take a look

Recently, since the actress was running late for the shoot, Sam decided to pamper her skin while travelling.

Samantha Akkineni is known for her glowing skin and is one of the fittest actresses down South. Her social media is all about her skincare routine, fitness, healthy diet and all things fashion. Despite being busy with the shooting of her upcoming films, Sam makes sure to take some time out for her skin and health. Recently, since the actress was running late for the shoot, Sam decided to pamper her skin while travelling. Samantha Akkineni used a face mask and shared a photo of the same on Instagram.

She wrote, "definitely tired by glowing." Before leaving for the shoot, the Majili actress took a wheatgrass shot. To unversed wheatgrass has been popularized into small juice shots called "wheatgrass shots" and is extremely low in calories and rich in nutrients. Well, Samantha Akkineni fans and followers constantly keep tabs on her fashion and noteworthy beauty looks. Here's another natural and best skincare hack that one should keep in mind when running late at work.

Take a look:

During the lockdown, Sam had also tried her hands at Yoga and followed a 48-day routine. She had revealed, "Today i begin my 48 days of the Isha kriya journey.. I invite you to join me ... Isha kriya brings health , prosperity and well-being . It is a powerful tool to cope .. and is meant to empower us to live life to our fullest potential .. link in bio .. it is a free guided meditation.. I wish you peace."

See Pic:

Also Read: Happy Birthday Nithiin: Actor cuts the cake with wife Shalini; Rakul Preet Singh and others send wishes

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×