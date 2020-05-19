Samantha Akkineni's Hash to Keerthy Suresh's Nyke: 10 South celebrities and their pawsome pets

Here are the beautiful and adorable pets of top celebrities from the south. Have a look and get yourself some pawfect quarantine time.

We all will have no second opinion if someone says that celebrities are just like us. While we know that their public lives are different due to their profession, basically we all are the same. Especially when it comes to being parents of adopted pets, their posts on their social media pages, in which they show us their pets, it makes us all go aww. Be it snuggling with their pets or taking them to their workout sessions, celebrity pets are special. They never fail to be in limelight and they get pampered by our favourite stars. Here are 10 famous pets from the South. Let us know in comments below when one do you like the most.

1. Samantha Akkineni

If you have stalked Samantha enough, you would have seen yourself, what a proud dog parents Samantha and Chaitanya are. Every now and then, they both have shared photos of their Hash and made us desperately want to cuddle with him for a while. From her weekend stories to her morning coffee, Hash has always been there in photos of Sam and Chai.

2. Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh, who has won national award for her role as late actor Savitri in her biopic, often shows us how adorable her pet Nyke is. We have seen Nyke along with Keerthy Suresh in several photos from her gym to her kitchen. It goes without saying that the actor’s photos with her dog receive more ‘hearts’ on social media.

3. Trisha Krishnan

Just one look at Trisha's Instagram space, and it will be understood that the actor values her furry friends more than anything else. It made the headlines, when her pet Cadbury passed away in 2017. On any given day, there will be photos of her pet Zoyu on her Instagram stories. She is also known for advocating the adoption of country dogs.

4. Kalyani Priyadarshan

Kalyani Priyadarshan, who made her Kollywood debut in Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero, is a well-known animal lover. Even in the film, the way she lets a stay puppy lick her all over her face is enough for us to know the strong bond that she shares with dogs. Her pet Theo Priyadarshan, is a cute little bundle of bliss and anyone would instantly fall for it.

5. Amala Paul

The story of Nature and Blue – the pet dog and cat of Amala is a famous one. She once took to Instagram to tell the world how the pets adopted her and helped her through depression and how they stood by her during her ups and downs. She stated that the dog kept following for a while and that’s when she decided to adopt him.

6. Khushbu Sundar

Khushbu is a mother of two dogs – Nila Sundar and Leo Sundar. Her Instagram feed is full of two things – her throwback pictures and her family along with the two pets. The majestic dogs are all things one needs in life and we cannot help but envy Khushbu for being able to mother those two magnificent dogs.

7. Pooja Hegde

Pooja is not only famous for her brilliant acting skills but also for her magnificent golden retriever – Bruno. From time to time, Pooja has kept us updated about how important dog care is, and how animals’ feelings are as important as our own.

8. R Madhavan

It would not be an understatement to say that Madhavan’s cute smile would make most of us weak in the knees. Well, there is a bunch of cutie pies at R Madhavan’s home. Princess, Simba and Ashley. He has also participated in campaigns against animal cruelty and he has promoted vegetarianism.

9. Mahesh Babu

Both Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar have insisted on the importance of pet care. They have often shared photos and videos of their two pet dogs, and how they have made their home a much better place to live in.

10. Atlee Kumar

Director Atlee Kumar and his wife and actor Priya are parents of an adorable dog named Becky. Priya Atlee's social media space is full of her photos along with the dog and undoubtedly Becky is an adorable squishy mushy baby.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×