Samantha Akkineni's hilarious BTS video from her make up room will crack you up; WATCH

South beauty Samantha Akkineni has geared up for the promotions of her upcoming film, Jaanu. Telugu remake of Tamil film 96, Jaanu is all set to release this Friday at the box office. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers can't wait to know if the makers can recreate the same magic as the original one. Meanwhile, Sam has been rigorously promoting the film along with her co-star Sharwanand. Sam is super active on social media and keeps her fans updated about everything.

The stunner recently reposted BTS video of her from the makeup room as she was gearing up for Jaanu promotions. The video sees her giving out weird expressions and it is sure to crack you up. Check out the rare side of Samantha Akkineni and it is hilarious. Check it out right now. Talking about Jaanu, the film is about high-school love and it will take you on a nostalgic ride and back to their first love. 96 starred Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan and it will see Samantha and Sharwanand into their shoes.

At the recent promotional event of her upcoming film Jaanu, Samantha Akkineni thanked the entire team of Jaanu and co-star Sharwanand. The stunner further added, "As Vamsi (Paidipally) garu said, I am extremely nervous about each film. I do not want to disappoint my fans ever and hence I am scared every day of the shoot."

