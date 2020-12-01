Samantha Akkineni's latest airport look includes jungle print Versace tote that comes for a whopping price

Samantha Akkineni owns many luxurious and iconic bags of different brands, and now, there is a new addition to the collection.

Samantha Akkineni was recently spotted at the airport with Naga Chaitanya as they returned from their Maldives holiday. The stunner was spotted wearing a travel comfy tie-dye biker shorts paired with a grey tee and denim jacket. However, what caught our eyes at her new tote bag from Versace. Samantha Akkineni's airport look included blue and green jungle print Versace tote that is worth a whopping Rs 1 Lakh approx. Samantha Akkineni as we all know owns many luxurious and iconic bags of different brands, and now, there is a new addition to the collection. From ethnic wear to western looks, Samantha Akkineni has bags for every look.

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni's travel wardrobe has grabbed our attention. The stunner was spotted flaunting her maxi dresses and we are totally mesmerised by each outfit of hers. Time and again, the Oh Baby fame has proved that she is one of the most stylish actresses in the Telugu film industry. Samantha Akkineni never fails to win our hearts with her fashion picks and most importantly, she carries every look with grace and confidence.

Meanwhile, check out her latest airport look that included Rs 1 Lakh tote bag:

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will resume shooting of her upcoming chat show, Sam Jam. The stunner is also expected to kickstart shooting of Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal that also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi alongside in the lead roles.

The Majili actress is also awaiting the release of her Hindi web debut, The Family Man Season 2. The second part of the successful show features Manoj Bajpai in the lead role.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

