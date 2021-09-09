Samantha Akkineni's latest comfy yet stylish look is a guide to dressing up for a date with bae

Be it at the airport or stepping out for movie promotions, Samantha Akkineni has given us many elegant sartorial moments in the last few years. Her latest look in high waist pants and crop top set has grabbed our attention and we cannot get enough of how stunning she looks in it. One can see, Sam is sporting trousers and crop top and is yet again channelling boss lady vibes.

Sam is yet again turning heads with her 'all-eyes-on-me' look by Saaksha Kinni and it has always been her stylist Preetham Jukalker behind some major fashion hits. Sam kept her hair open and highlighted her eyes with pink and orange. On-fleek filled eyebrows and pink lip shade completed her makeup. We loved it! High waited trousers are quite in the trend and Samantha has styled them like a pro.

Take a look:

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Akkineni reveals she is obsessed with Korean skincare routine and why

On the work front, Samantha recently wrapped up the shoot for Shaakuntalam written and directed by Gunasekhar. She will be seen alongside Malayalam actor Dev Mohan who plays the role of Dushyanta in the film.

Sam has also wrapped up the shoot for Vignesh Shivan's directorial film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi. The Family Man 2 actress is currently busy with brand shoots.