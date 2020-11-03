Samantha Akkineni's latest look involves a scalloped hem saree and is ALL about pastels done right

Samantha Akkineni completed her look with eye-grabbing earrings and perfect hairdo and is full on mesmerising.

Less is more and as we all know, never goes out of fashion. This festive season, South beauty Samantha Akkineni shows us how to dress right and trendy. The stunner, who never fails to amaze us with her fashion choices has once again nailed it in an elegant pastel saree. The Majili actress' latest look involves a scalloped hem saree and is all about pastels done right for the festive season. The gorgeous actress completed her look with eye-grabbing earrings and perfect hairdo that has got our heart. Isn't she looking stunning as ever?

Samantha Akkineni is one of a few South Indian actresses who keeps acing her fashion game. Be it at the red carpet or promotional events, Sam knows how to dress right for every occasion and it is not everyone’s cup of tea. Sharing a stunning photo of herself on Instagram, Sam wrote, "Obsessed with pastels." Samantha Akkineni is winning hearts and how! Check out her look below and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Take a look:

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni has two films in her kitty so far. While one film which stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi alongside in the lead roles is directed by Vignesh Shivan, the other upcoming project is directed by Ashwin Saravanan.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde achieves THIS huge feat a day after the release of Radhe Shyam motion poster

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×