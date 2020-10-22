Samantha Akkineni's latest rigorous workout video shows what goes behind maintaining her enviable figure

Fitness comes first for Samantha Akkineni and her latest workout video at the gym proves it all.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni is very particular about her fitness, health and diet in addition to her on-point fashion choices. During the lockdown, Sam also explored her love for cooking and gardening. While she is yet to resume shooting of her upcoming films, Samantha Akkineni is focusing on her fitness and is leaving no stone unturned to keep herself in shape. The Majili actress recently shared a few videos of her rigorous workout sessions on Instagram story and it shows what goes behind maintaining her enviable figure.

One can see in the video, Sam working out at her home gym and is setting major fitness goals. It is all you need for mid-week fitness inspiration! During the lockdown, Sam has also tried her hands at yoga, pilates and other various stuff to stay fit. She also did 48 days of the Isha Kriya. Sharing about the same, the Oh Baby had earlier mentioned, "Today i begin my 48 days of the Isha kriya journey.. I invite you to join me ... Isha kriya brings health , prosperity and well-being . It is a powerful tool to cope .. and is meant to empower us to live life to our fullest potential .. link in bio .. it is a free guided meditation.. I wish you peace."

On the work front, Sam will next share the screenspace with Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film also stars Nayanthara as the second female lead. The makers announced the film earlier this year and the shooting is yet to go on floors.

Credits :Instagram

