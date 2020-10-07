  1. Home
Samantha Akkineni's latest sun kissed picture as she cuddles pet Hash Akkineni is full of love

Samantha Akkineni's latest photo with Hash is all about pet love and we can't get over how cute they look.
Mumbai
Samantha Akkineni's photo with Hash Akkineni Samantha Akkineni's latest sun kissed picture as she cuddles pet Hash Akkineni is full of love
South beauty Samantha Akkineni is having a good day and makes her mid-week look brighter with a super cute with her pet, Hash Akkineni. The stunner took to Instagram and shared a sun-kissed picture of her cuddling Hash and it is full of love. Sam's latest photo with Hash is all about pet love and we can't get over how cute they look. Captioning the image, the Majili actress wrote, "Those who teach most about humanity aren’t always humans." The actress keeps treating her fans with such adorable videos and photos of Hash. 

Amidst the lockdown and self-quarantine period, Samantha Akkineni is keeping herself occupied with various activities like cooking and gardening. Besides, she is also keeping up with workout and yoga. Of late, she is keeping herself engaged with various brand shoots. However, the stunner is yet to resume shooting of her upcoming films. The gorgeous actress' social media account is filled with various photos about fashion, positivity and all things about health care. 

Those who teach most about humanity aren’t always humans

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni's rare picture with her parents is all about family love; Take a look 

On the professional front, Sam is making her Hindi debut web-series with The Family Man Season 2. She will also be sharing the screenspace with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan directorial titled, 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.

Credits :Instagram

