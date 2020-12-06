Samantha Akkineni's sartorial choices have always left us amazed and she is a trendsetter among millennials as well.

From glitzy gowns to elegant pantsuits, South beauty Samantha Akkineni's every look proves she loves fashion. She is one of the significant style icons in the South Indian film industry. Her sartorial choices have always left us amazed and she is quite a trendsetter among millennials as well. While she has managed to win hearts over her choice of roles on the big screen, we equally love her for being a fashionista. Sam has now shared another stunning look of herself in a bandhani printed wrap dress and we are all hearts.

Styled by Jukalker and makeup by Sadhana Singh, Samantha Akkineni's latest look is all about being fierce and spells supermodel vibes. One can see in the photos, Sam looks drop-dead gorgeous in a comfy dress that she paired with a pair of heels. Minimal makeup, open blowdried hair and natural lips completed her look. We loved how she didn't go over the top and decided to keep it minimal, which is a perfect day-out look. Samantha Akkineni's latest wrap dress is the perfect outfit to wear for brunch with your BFFs

Samantha Akkineni is one of the actresses down South who is known for fashion, fitness and all things positive. Her Instagram account is a go-to place for all the inspiration.

On the work front, Sam has a couple of films in the kitty and is currently busy with the shooting of her chat show, Sam Jam. She is also awaiting the release of her Hindi web debut, The Family Man Season 2.

