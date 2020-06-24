Samantha Akkineni's lockdown diaries with Hash: Actress shares a hilarious conversation with her pet; See pics

Samantha Akkineni as we all know is super active on social media and someone who is always in her company to click photos is her pet, Hash Akkineni.

Samantha Akkineni, as well know is super active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some amazing photos. Be it about her fashion or eating right and healthy, Samantha has been sharing everything from her lockdown diaries. However, someone who is always in her company to click photos is her pet, Hash Akkineni. The Majili actress has always showcased her love for animals and interestingly, Hash has also been a part of her fashion photoshoots. Recently, Sam shared a glimpse of her cute conversation with Hash Akkineni and it is unmissable.

Sharing a picture of Hash giving a fierce look at her while sleeping on the bed, Samantha wrote, "I got the side look for opening the door and disturbing him. Need to remind myself how's boss around here." Sam also shared a few photos of her enjoying her Yoga session along with Hash and we are all hearts of these photos. Adorable and how!

Sharing it on Instagram, Sam wrote, "Today i begin my 48 days of the Isha kriya journey.. I invite you to join me ... Isha kriya brings health , prosperity and well-being . It is a powerful tool to cope .. and is meant to empower us to live life to our fullest potential .. link in bio .. it is a free guided meditation.. I wish you peace."

On the work front, Samantha will be seen in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. She will star alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the upcoming film that is also written by Vignesh.

