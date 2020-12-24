Samantha Akkineni's look in a polka dot backless slip dress feat Louis Vuitton box bag is too hot to handle

Samantha Akkineni is too hot to handle in this sultry front slit dress that we have got our eyes on. Take a look!

Samantha Akkineni knows how to grab eyeballs with her bold and unconventional looks. There is no denying she is an ultimate style star. Be it wearing a simple Indian outfit or dressing up for red carpet, Samantha Akkineni's style statement has always been the talk of the town. She loved fashion and her every Instagram picture is a proof. Well, the stunner has shared another stunning look in a polka dot print slip dress featuring a sophisticated cowl neckline, dramatic open back and thigh-high slit cut.

Samantha Akkineni is too hot to handle in this sultry front slit dress that we got our eyes on. She finished her look with statement earrings, minimal makeup with loads of highlighter and hair tied neatly in a bun. Samantha Akkineni styled her gorgeous look with an expensive Louis Vuitton Bleecker Box handbag that is worth a whopping Rs 2.5 Lakh approx. The Oh Baby actress is setting our screens on fire with her hotness and we just can't stop staring at how stunning she looks in it.

In the other look, Sam can be seen sporting animal print crop top paired with white denim and a sling bag by Bottega Veneta. We love how she can pull off any look with ease and confidence!

Samantha Akkineni is a synonym to fashion and is setting major style goals for Millenials. This diva needs absolutely no introduction when it comes to fashion.

