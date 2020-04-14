Samantha Akkineni's mother in law Amala says the actress doesn't cook for family; Calls Nagarjuna a good cook

Ever wondered how Samantha Akkineni's married life is treating her? Recently, Sam's mother in law Amala Akkineni was asked if the actress cooks at home for her family. Read to know her reaction to it.

South actress Samantha Akkineni is doing great professionally as well as on the personal front. The stunner is blessed with an amazing family. Be it holidaying together or celebrating each other's birthdays, the Akkineni members set major family goals. Married for two years now, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya always leave their fans amazed with adorable chemistry. Literally, the actress has the best people around. But ever wondered how Samantha Akkineni's married life is treating her?

Recently, Sam's mother-in-law Amala Akkineni was asked if the actress cooks at home for her family. To this, she replied 'No'. She further jokingly added, "When the family has a good cook in Nagarjuna, why do we need to hire someone to do it?" Well, Nagarjuna is not just a brilliant actor but also a good cook and seems, Akkineni family is super lucky in that matter. Apparently, Amala doesn't cook either.

Meanwhile, recently, Samantha tried her hand at cooking and the actress shared a glimpse of the same on social media. Self-quarantine has got that inner chef out of everyone and the South beauty, too, proved that she can cook.

Samantha Akkineni took to social media and shared a glimpse of her preparing lunch for hubby Naga Chaitanya and it's the cutest thing.

Check out photos below:

On the work front, after Jaanu, the Tollywood actress will be seen next alongside Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Times Of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×