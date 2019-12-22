Samantha Akkineni's mother is proud of her as she gets an award for her contribution to the cinema; View Pics

Samantha Akkineni, who is one of the sought-after actresses in Tollywood, was recently bestowed with an award for her amazing contribution to cinema. She was felicitated by none other than Telangana's Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. Check out the pictures right here.

Samantha Akkineni, who is one of the sought-after actresses in Tollywood, was recently bestowed with an award for her amazing contribution to cinema. She was felicitated by none other than Telangana's Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. She took to her Instagram to share the photo as she received the award from him. She captioned the same as, "Fangirl moment #CM #KCR #Telangana" She earlier had shared a picture of herself with invite scroll by TV9. The same read, "TV9 Telugu, part of the TV9 Network is privileged and proud to present this Citation of Honour to Samantha Akkineni. In recognition to her outstanding and exemplary contribution to the world of film and entertainment." In the caption, she mentioned how her mother is very proud of her. She had captioned the same as, "My mommy said she’s really proud of me." Her industry pal, Rakul Preet was among many to comment on the post. She wrote, "You totally deserve it lots of love."

On the work front, Samantha recently finished filming for Janu. The same is a Telugu remake of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha's 96. She was recently in Mumbai for fashion designer Kresha Bajaj's event. The actress, who is known for her sartorial sense as well, looked beautiful in a shimmery black dress for the do.

Check out the posts right below:



Credits :Instagram

