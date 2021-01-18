Samantha Akkineni's oversized gold hoops were the ONLY saving grace to her dull outfit: Yay or Nay?

Samantha Akkineni's on-point makeup by Sadhna Singh managed to make it a decent look overall.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni has set a benchmark and has created a name for herself as a fashion force to be reckoned with. The stunner never fails to grab our eyes with her fashion choices. She is a pro at picking the right outfit for the right occasion but this time, she has clearly failed to do so. Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram and shared her recent look for the promotions of The Famil Man season 2. The Oh Baby fame actress opted for olive green that is crafted with tulle layered ruffles at shoulder.

She paired it with black washed mid-rise jeans featuring unfinished seams, and cut out hem by Dhruv Kapoor. While the outfit looks dull and it already makes us weep for her, the only saving grace was gold hoops by Misho designs. Also, her on-point makeup by Sadana Singh has managed to make it a decent look overall. Otherwise, it is a big 'Nay' from us this time as Sam has failed at the choice of her outfit. What do you think? Is it yay or Nay? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Talking about her Hindi web debut with directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's The Family Man Season 2, it stars Manoj Bajpayee in the male lead and is releasing on February 12. Priyamani, is also a part of the series who reprises the role of Srikant Tiwari's wife Suchitra.

