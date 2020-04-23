Samantha Akkineni's pet Hash cannot get enough of the actress and follows her everywhere in the house; Watch

Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram and shared a video of Hash being around her all the time and wants Naga Chaitanya to take this as an important life lesson.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni is back on social media after a short break and the stunner is winning hearts with her super adorable photos and videos with pet Hash Akkineni. Sam has shared a cute video of her pup following her everyone in the house and clearly, he cannot get enough of the actress. Be it while she is working out at her terrace or cooking in the kitchen, Hash is being around the actress and it's the cutest thing you'll see today on social media. Hash is starstruck by the actress as he follows her everywhere in the house.

Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram and shared a video of Hash being around her all the time and wants Naga Chaitanya to take this as an important life lesson. "My dog really thinks I am the shit ... Waiting for the human at home to get the memo @chayakkineni #chroniclesofbeingcute #," Sam captioned the video.

After a good break from social media, Sam recently surprised everyone as she shared a picture of her cuddling Hash Akkineni. The actress wrote, "Back from my long sleep .. #stayhome #staysafe #prayingforyou."

Check out Samantha Akkineni's latest Instagram posts below:

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni, who was last seen in Jaanu, has been reportedly roped in to play a female lead in Jr NTR’s next, tentatively titled NTR30. She will also be seen alongside Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan’s next film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film has Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead.

