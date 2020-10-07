Samantha Akkineni's rare picture with her parents is all about family love; Take a look

Samantha Akkineni looks super happy as she clicks a picture-perfect family moment with her mom and dad.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni is one of the most active actresses on social media. The stunner keeps her fans updated about everything, from her skincare routine to the fitness regime and all things fashion. Sam clearly knows how to balance her personal and social life. Her Instagram account also gives us glimpses of some happy family moments. The stunner keeps sharing some adorable photos with her in-laws, husband Naga Chaitanya and brother-in-law Akhil. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's international trips are all about family bonding. However, today we have got our hands on a rarely seen throwback picture of Sam clicking selfie with her parents.

One can see, Sam looking super happy as she clicks a picture-perfect family moment with her mom and dad. This throwback moment of the actress is all about family bonding. Post Sam and Naga Chaitanya's wedding, rumours were doing rounds that actress' parents were not happy with their relationship. However, the Majili actress rubbished the news back then saying, "My parents knew that Naga Chaitanya is my best friend. They are quite comfortable that I am getting to my best friend and becoming the daughter-in-law of the great Akkinenis."

She had further revealed how her parents live a simple life and have nothing to do with cinema. "My parents lead a very simple life and they don't even watch films. It may be a surprise, but my parents are not aware that I am a big actress in South Indian cinema," revealed actress during an interview in 2018.

Check out the picture below:

On the career front, Samantha was last seen in the Telugu remake of 96. She reprised Trisha Krishnan’s role from the original. The gorgeous actress is basking in success with back to back hits.

Samantha has Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara starrer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in her kitty. The film is written and directed by Vignesh Shivan and is yet to go on floors.

