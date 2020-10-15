Samantha Akkineni's stylist REVEALS the star was unsure about wearing THIS see through lace dress; WATCH

Till the last moment, Samantha Akkineni was unsure about wearing this dress but well, she literally killed it in this gorgeous ensemble.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni started 2020 on a fashionable note as she grabbed all the attention with her unconventional red-carpet look at one of the awards shows. The stunner turned heads as she walked the red carpet in a yellow see-through Jonathan Simkhai dress. The lace dress featured an in-built bustier and it was something that Sam had never tried before. Coming from a big family, Sam was little unsure about how fans would react to this look of her. Till the last moment, the Majili actress was unsure about wearing this dress but well, she literally killed it in this gorgeous ensemble. She styled the yellow piece with velvet Manolo Blahnik pumps.

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Samantha Akkineni's stylist Preetham Jukalker revealed how he convinced her to wear this outfit. Revealing about she took the risk and was in doubt about the outfit, Preetham revealed, "Of course, she had it being a big star and as she belongs to a very big family. It was different than what she had been sporting. She had doubts and if it would be the wrong decision to wear this. We had multiple chats regarding the dress and just before getting into that outfit when her hair and makeup was happening, she was like let's just not do this and get on to option 2. But I was like if not today than never, so why not now."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Samantha Akkineni’s mustard yellow lace dress is one of our favourites and clearly, she nailed it in a best stylish way. Perfect for a cocktail or date night, don't you think?

