  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Samantha Akkineni's Sunday appreciation post about a paralysed dog is touching & will leave you inspired

In a moving Instagram post, Samantha Akkineni tagged her friend and shared a story of how she saved a life and took care of lying injured dog on the street.
21173 reads Mumbai
Samantha Akkineni's Sunday appreciation post about a paralysed dog is touching & will leave you inspiredSamantha Akkineni's Sunday appreciation post about a paralysed dog is touching & will leave you inspired
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Samantha Akkineni is known to inspire her fans with fitness videos and healthy diet on social media. The actress often shares posts about her yoga and workout sessions that set major fitness goals. She has also been urging fans to grow veggies at home. Sam is quite involved in organic gardening these days. However, this time the stunner has left everyone stunned with a touching yet inspirational post about a dog. In a moving Instagram post, Samantha Akkineni tagged her friend and shared a story of how she took care of a lying injured dog on the street. After watching the video, it will only make you want to help more and more such dogs out there. 

She wrote, "SUNDAY APPRECIATION POST...This one’s for you @teachprihowtoduggi.. where most of us usually stop at 'poor thing’ when we see a dog lying injured on the road , she brought this pup home . He is paralysed hip down and needs constant attention. She has taken him for 10 therapy sessions in the last 2 weeks, cleaned his bed sores,comforted him and is getting him the best help he needs . My Hero...Instead of looking to pull down let’s build up . There are so many good things that people do around us if only we choose to focus on that ." 

Also Read: Is Samantha Akkineni pregnant? Actress gives a savage response and shuts down rumours 

Meanwhile, Samantha has a couple of films in the kitty and is also set to make her Hindi debut with a web series. She will be seen The Family Man’s second season, which is directed by Raj and DK.

She will be sharing in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal that stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara alongside in the lead role. The shooting is yet to go on floors. 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement