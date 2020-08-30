Samantha Akkineni's Sunday appreciation post about a paralysed dog is touching & will leave you inspired

In a moving Instagram post, Samantha Akkineni tagged her friend and shared a story of how she saved a life and took care of lying injured dog on the street.

Samantha Akkineni is known to inspire her fans with fitness videos and healthy diet on social media. The actress often shares posts about her yoga and workout sessions that set major fitness goals. She has also been urging fans to grow veggies at home. Sam is quite involved in organic gardening these days. However, this time the stunner has left everyone stunned with a touching yet inspirational post about a dog. In a moving Instagram post, Samantha Akkineni tagged her friend and shared a story of how she took care of a lying injured dog on the street. After watching the video, it will only make you want to help more and more such dogs out there.

She wrote, "SUNDAY APPRECIATION POST...This one’s for you @teachprihowtoduggi.. where most of us usually stop at 'poor thing’ when we see a dog lying injured on the road , she brought this pup home . He is paralysed hip down and needs constant attention. She has taken him for 10 therapy sessions in the last 2 weeks, cleaned his bed sores,comforted him and is getting him the best help he needs . My Hero...Instead of looking to pull down let’s build up . There are so many good things that people do around us if only we choose to focus on that ."

Also Read: Is Samantha Akkineni pregnant? Actress gives a savage response and shuts down rumours

Meanwhile, Samantha has a couple of films in the kitty and is also set to make her Hindi debut with a web series. She will be seen The Family Man’s second season, which is directed by Raj and DK.

She will be sharing in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal that stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara alongside in the lead role. The shooting is yet to go on floors.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×