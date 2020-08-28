1
1
2
Samantha Akkineni's throwback off duty airport look involves a Chanel bag that costs a whopping Rs 4 lakh

Whether it is her clothes or handbags, Samantha Akkineni surely knows how to grab the limelight with her style statements.
32006 reads Mumbai
Samantha Akkineni's throwback off duty airport look involves a Chanel bag that costs a whopping Rs 4 lakhSamantha Akkineni's throwback off duty airport look involves a Chanel bag that costs a whopping Rs 4 lakh

South beauty Samantha Akkineni is known for her classic fashion choices and it is no secret that she owns some super expensive stuff. Sam is one of the most successful and highest-paid actors in the Telugu industry and she likes to spend her moolah on bags and clothes. She has got signature style and her closet includes some envy-worthy handbags. For one of her airport visits, the Oh Baby actress was spotted wearing chic cord-set that she paired with sandals worth Rs 27,000 approx. The Chanel sling bag owned by the actress is pretty for a big amount. The jumbo flap sling bag is worth a whopping Rs 4 lakhs almost. Yes, you read that right! 

The kind of bag that Sam carries is perfect to carry at cocktail parties and semi-formal events. This is Samantha's one of the go-to-pieces. Whether her clothes or handbags, the Tamil-Telugu actress surely knows how to grab the limelight with her style statements. The actor owns an array of luxurious bags, footwear and accessories as well. Meanwhile, check out her throwback airport look below and share your thoughts in the comment section below. 

Be it her Indian wear at home or wearing stunning outfits at the airport, Samantha is killing with her style game. She is at the top of her game on professional front but is equally well known for her sartorial choices. 

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni sports a Sandy Liang simple top in this throwback picture and it's worth Rs 10k 

On the work front, the South beauty will be seen next in Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The shooting of the film is yet to go on floors. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 46 minutes ago

she has married rich. she has money to squander . smart gal.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

so wannabe...

