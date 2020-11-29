Samantha Akkineni's Travel Wardrobe: From biker shorts to maxi dresses; A look at her vacation style

Samantha Akkineni also shared a stunning picture of herself enjoying the beautiful view wearing Hemant and Nandita floral print kaftan.

Samantha Akkineni, who is known as the fashion queen of the Telugu film industry is grabbing all the attention on her holiday wardrobe. The stunner was on a holiday with her husband Naga Chaitanya and her travel style included bikers shorts, maxi dresses and everything that was beach comfy. As we all know, Samantha Akkineni never disappoints us with her sartorial picks and this time, she is grabbed eyeballs over her stunning looks from the Maldvies vacation. Giving us a sneak peek of her vacation on the island ocean, Sam shared a stunning picture of herself enjoying the beautiful view wearing Hemant and Nandita floral print kaftan.

Take a look at more such stunning looks below:

The stunner picked this super comfy looking outfit that is worth Rs 19,000. Enjoying outdoors in this outfit is goals!

2. In see-through pink cardigan:

For her cycling day out with Naga Chaitanya in Maldives, the Oh Baby actress opted for a pink cardigan by Finders Keepers The Label and paired it with denim shorts. The top is worth Rs 8,500.

3. Stylish in a metallic green dress:

Keeping aside denim shorts and kaftans, Samantha Akkineni decided to go with a green neck-plunging metallic dress by SABINA MUSÁYEV.

4. In biker shorts and crop top:

Sam flaunted her lean body in pink biker shorts and crop top set as she enjoyed the nature amidst beautiful weather.

Credits :Instagram

