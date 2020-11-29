  1. Home
Samantha Akkineni's Travel Wardrobe: From biker shorts to maxi dresses; A look at her vacation style

Samantha Akkineni also shared a stunning picture of herself enjoying the beautiful view wearing Hemant and Nandita floral print kaftan.
14772 reads Mumbai
Samantha Akkineni Maldives photos Samantha Akkineni's Travel Wardrobe: From biker shorts to maxi dresses; A look at her vacation style
Samantha Akkineni, who is known as the fashion queen of the Telugu film industry is grabbing all the attention on her holiday wardrobe. The stunner was on a holiday with her husband Naga Chaitanya and her travel style included bikers shorts, maxi dresses and everything that was beach comfy. As we all know, Samantha Akkineni never disappoints us with her sartorial picks and this time, she is grabbed eyeballs over her stunning looks from the Maldvies vacation. Giving us a sneak peek of her vacation on the island ocean, Sam shared a stunning picture of herself enjoying the beautiful view wearing Hemant and Nandita floral print kaftan. 

For her relaxed day out, Samantha Akkineni opted for another Hemant and Nandita short dress and we are totally in love with it. The short dress features loose sleeves that are tight from the wrist. Twirling around in this tiered mini dress is all we can think of while talking about Samantha Akkineni's travel looks. The scalloped lace at the end is looking super pretty. From biker shorts to bikinis, here's a look at her all the outfits that are part of Samantha Akkineni's vacation style.



Take a look at more such stunning looks below: 

1. Samantha Akkineni in a tie-dye dress by Young Fabulous & Broke:

The stunner picked this super comfy looking outfit that is worth Rs 19,000. Enjoying outdoors in this outfit is goals! 

2. In see-through pink cardigan: 

For her cycling day out with Naga Chaitanya in Maldives, the Oh Baby actress opted for a pink cardigan by Finders Keepers The Label and paired it with denim shorts. The top is worth Rs 8,500. 

3. Stylish in a metallic green dress: 

Keeping aside denim shorts and kaftans, Samantha Akkineni decided to go with a green neck-plunging metallic dress by SABINA MUSÁYEV. 

4. In biker shorts and crop top: 

Sam flaunted her lean body in pink biker shorts and crop top set as she enjoyed the nature amidst beautiful weather.

