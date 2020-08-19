Samantha Akkineni's U Turn or Nayanthara's Maya: Which horror film did you like the most? VOTE NOW

Nayanthara’s Maaya directed by Ashwin Saravanan and Pawan Kumar’s U-Turn starring Samantha Akkineni were of horror genre and they both were received well by the audience.

Of late, South entertainment industry has been seeing more thrillers than ever. Starting from ’s Game Over to Raghava Lawrence’s Kanchana franchise and Sundar C’s Aranmanai franchise, many horror-thriller films are coming up these days, and we cannot help but watch all of them. However, Nayanthara’s Maaya directed by Ashwin Saravanan and Pawan Kumar’s U-Turn starring Samantha Akkineni turned out to be critically acclaimed. Both the films were of horror genre and they both were received well by the audience.

U-Turn was about the story of a haunted road, and how people who don’t follow traffic rule on that particular road are dying in a mysterious way. It revolved around Samantha Akkineni, who played a journalist, trying to unravel the mysteries, only to find out that they were all murdered by the spirit of a mother and her child as they both were killed in the very same road in an accident. The film would take one to the edge of their seat and it had nail-biting twists and turns in every scene.

On the other hand, Nayantahra’s Maya was about the story of a woman’s spirit named Maya (played by Nayanthara). Maya and her child were separated by their relatives who falsely claimed that Maya was mentally ill. She was thrown in a mental asylum located inside an eerie jungle. Maya gets driven to despair even though she was perfectly sane in the beginning. Medical experiments were conducted on her that eventually killed her. Take this poll and let us know in the comments below, which of these two horror films is your favourite one.

