Samantha Akkineni's unconventional hairdo & nose ring look in pink lehenga is her boldest choice ever; PICS

Whether it's the airport or a red carpet, Samantha Akkineni sure knows how to put the right fashion foot forward. She has always left us amazed with her fashion choices and does it yet again. Sam took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself wearing a pink lehenga. However, what caught our attention is her unconventional hairdo and nose ring.

Samantha Akkineni has never shied away from trying new looks and her latest photo on IG speaks volumes. Ace designer Neeta Lulla shared this look of Sam, which was reposted by the actress on her Instagram. The lehenga has crystal mirror-work, Swarovski details, and natural motifs drenched in plush pink. Styled by Jukalker and makeup by Sadhana Singh, Sam completed her look with a high hair bun and accessorized with a nose ring. Quiet a different and boldest look of hers ever. We totally loved it!

Take a look: