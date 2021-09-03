Samantha Akkineni's unconventional hairdo & nose ring look in pink lehenga is her boldest choice ever; PICS
Whether it's the airport or a red carpet, Samantha Akkineni sure knows how to put the right fashion foot forward. She has always left us amazed with her fashion choices and does it yet again. Sam took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself wearing a pink lehenga. However, what caught our attention is her unconventional hairdo and nose ring.
Samantha Akkineni has never shied away from trying new looks and her latest photo on IG speaks volumes. Ace designer Neeta Lulla shared this look of Sam, which was reposted by the actress on her Instagram. The lehenga has crystal mirror-work, Swarovski details, and natural motifs drenched in plush pink. Styled by Jukalker and makeup by Sadhana Singh, Sam completed her look with a high hair bun and accessorized with a nose ring. Quiet a different and boldest look of hers ever. We totally loved it!
Take a look:
On the professional front, Samantha recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam. The film has Malayalam actor Dev Mohan in the male lead role. Directed by Gunasekhar, Allu Arjun's daughter Arha will be seen making her acting debut with Samantha starrer while Mohan Babu will be seen in a pivotal role.
Samantha has also wrapped up the shooting for Vignesh Shivan's directorial film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.