Samantha is all hearts as she gets a warm welcome from her furry babies Hash & Sasha after returning home

Samantha is back to Hyderabad after her visit to Mumbai for her Bollywood project Citadel with Varun Dhawan. As she returned home after almost 3 days, her cute furry babies Hash and Sasha came running to her as soon as she stepped into the house. The actress shared the adorable video on her Instagram and is all hearts for it. So are we, dogs indeed make lives happy, Sam being a dog lover would agree.

Samantha was papped at Mumbai airport yesterday she headed to Hyderabad. The actress only welcomed the paps with her smile but also obliged for selfies at their request. She also aced the travel look in black look and flaunted her no-makeup face.

Coming to her Bollywood project, Raj and DK, who previously worked with Samantha on The Family Man 2, are directing her next Hindi project Citadel alongside Avengers fame Russo Brothers. The brother's duo is currently working with Dhanush on a film titled Gray Man.

In South, Samantha is gearing up for the release of Vignesh Shivan's upcoming venture Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal on April 29. She will be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the much-awaited rom-com. She also has Shaakuntalam, which is directed by Gunasekhar, where she will be seen in the role of princess.

The diva is also busy with the shooting of her next titled, Yashoda. Helmed by director duo Hari and Harish, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, among many others in key roles.

