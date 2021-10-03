Samantha, Amala Paul to Prabhu Deva: 8 shocking celebrity divorces in South film industry

In a heartbreaking piece of news, one of the much-loved couples of Tollywood Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation yesterday, October 2. They called it quits 4 years after their marriage. "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support," Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's note read.

In the past, there have been a lot of celebrity marriages in the South Indian film industry that have bitten the dust. Here's a look at celebs who could not keep their marriage intact and went on to call it quits.

1. Amala Paul and AL Vijay:

Actress Amala Paul and filmmaker AL Vijay got married in June 2014 in Chennai and parted ways in 2016. The couple officially got divorced in February 2017. Amala then got into a relationship with Mumbai-based singer Bhavninder Singh but they parted ways after dating for a while. On the other hand, AL Vijay is now married to a girl named R Aishwarya.

2. Prakash Raj and Lalitha Kumari:

Prakash Raj tied the knot with Lalitha Kumari in 1994 and got divorced in 2009 after their son's death. "I live life the way I am and I didn't want to lie so I sat my daughters down and explained to them why I wanted to divorce even though Lata did not want to let me go. My daughters are both with me and her. My office still runs her home and while I have divorced her, my mother, daughters and friends have not," he had revealed during one of the interviews.

Also Read: From losing his 5-year-old son to marrying again at 45; Here's a look at Prakash Raj's life

3. Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai:

Actors Pawan Kalyan and Renu tied the knot in 2009. The couple got divorced in 2012. PK and Renu Desai together have two kids- son Akira Nandan and daughter Aadhya.

4. Soundarya and Ashwin Ramkumar:

Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya got divorced from her former husband Ashwin Ramkumar in 2016 due to irreconcilable differences.

5. Arvind Swami and Gayathri Ramamurthy:

Arvind and Gayathri were married for 16 years and they have two children. Arvind was granted the custody of his children and the actor later re-married to Aparna Mukerjee in 2012.

6. Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Daggubati:

Nagarjuna was married to Lakshmi Daggubati (the daughter of Dr D Ramanaidu, the founder of Suresh Productions). They tied the knot in 1984 and parted ways in 1990. He fell in love with actress Amala during the shooting of Shiva and got married to her in 1992. Naga Chaitanya is his son from his first marriage with Lakshmi and Akhil from the second with Amala.

7. Prabhu Deva and Ramlatha:

Prabhu Deva got married to Ramlath in 1995 and they got divorced in 2010. Ramlath was Muslim and she changed her name and turned to Hinduism to marry Prabhu. She changed her name to Latha after marriage.

Malayalam actor Lissy Lakshmi's divorce with filmmaker Priyadarshan and Manju Warrier- Dileep's are among the divorces that shocked the world.