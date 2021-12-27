Samantha and Naga Chaitanya really spotted together post their separation? Here's the TRUTH

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were spotted together for the first time post their separation at Ramanaidu Studio recently. While Chay was shooting there for Bangarraju, Samantha wrapped up the first schedule of her next film, Yashoda. Though they were at the same shooting location, according to our sources, Sam and Naga Chaitanya didn't speak to each other and left in their respective cars post shooting.

On October 2, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced that they have parted ways as husband and wife. The couple ended their four years of marriage and the news took social media by storm. "We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on," the former couple released the statement on Instagram.

Ever since then, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha are in the headlines for their split. Sam is moving on in life and is busy with her upcoming movies. She is spending enough time with her friends and shooting for the films.

Directed by Hari and Harish, Samantha's Yashoda also features actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Unni Mukundan in pivotal roles. The second schedule will commence from January 3 and go on till January 12.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya is looking forward to the release of Bangarraju, written and directed by Kalyan Krishna. Chay and Nagarjuna Akkineni will be seen together onscreen after a very long time in Bangarraju.