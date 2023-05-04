Samantha and Nayanthara swear by THESE 2 natural ingredients, worth adding to your DIY skincare recipes

South celebs like Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara are major skincare geeks. They religiously follow the beauty and wellness rituals that help them look fresh all the time. Samantha and Nayanthara's skincare regimens serve as a reminder that skin care is inherently important and personal. Not many know, they swear by natural ingredients that are worth adding to your DIY recipes.

Nayanthara's traditional skincare ingredient

Did you know Nayanthara tries to step out without makeup as much as she can? She makes sure to let her skin breathe and nourishes her skin with traditional DIY recipes. Also, one key skincare thing she can’t skip is coconut oil. Coconut oil can be your go-to ingredient for skin as well as hair. If you are planning a special dinner with your bae or casual brunch with your girl gang, a good amount of honey and coconut oil will do wonders for your skin. Apply it on your face for a few minutes and rinse it off with water followed by a moisturiser and sunscreen.

Samantha's favorite skincare ingredient

Amidst her whirlwind schedules, Samantha Ruth Prabhu too makes sure to take care of her skin. Something she cannot do without for her skin is sandalwood or Chandan. It is her favorite skincare ingredient. The benefits of Sandalwood are it helps to reduce the pores and when mixed with honey, can help with dry skin.

Another best use of sandalwood in powder or water form can be by mixing one teaspoon of it with one teaspoon of besan flour, turmeric powder, and rose water for fresh and glowing skin.

"I always make time for my skincare routine. There is never just one go-to thing for me. I would be completely lying if I would say I have one because there are many," revealed Samantha during a chat with Pinkvilla.

