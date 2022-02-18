Samantha and Pooja Hegde finally bury the hatchet after the 'Instagram account hacked' controversy

The actresses' enmity is finally over! Samantha took social media by storm as she shared a video of her dancing to Pooja Hegde and Vijay's viral song, Arabic Kuthu. After O Antava OO Antava, Sam yet again grabbed the attention with her dancing skills. Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Just another late night flight ... NOT! Rhythm for tonight be Halamithi Habibo. This song is beyond lit."

Pooja reposted Sam's 'Arabic Kuthu Challenge' video on her story and wrote, 'amazee'. Well, looks like 2022 has a number of surprises in store for us.

Check out the video of Sam dancing to the latest song from Beast:

For the unversed, a meme image of Samantha was posted on Pooja's Hegde Instagram page. It had an image of Samantha with the caption "I don’t find her pretty at all." Pooja was quick to clarify that her account was hacked and that it wasn't posted by her. Despite that, she earned the wrath of Samantha’s fans.

Later, the Twitter battle between the ardent fans of Samantha and Pooja continued to intensify. And it got intense as in a surprise turnaround of events, a few screenshots of the alleged chat between Samantha, Chinmayi Sripada and director Nandini Reddy surfaced online.

The trio had allegedly made sarcastic comments on Pooja and her account being hacked. After this, 'We support Pooja Hegde' started trending on Twitter.

Take a look below:

