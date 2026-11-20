After months of waiting, it's finally time to send hearty congratulations to one of the beloved couples of the industry, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru. The couple has welcomed their 1st child and it's a baby boy. Sharing the updates with their fans, they took to their Instagram handle and penned a heartwarming note.

While sharing a picture of their newborn, she wrote, 'Our beautiful baby boy DEV NIDIMORU 19.11.2026 The happiest our hearts have ever been. (red heart and nazar amulet emoji). Samantha & Raj.'

Within just a few minutes, many celebrities and fans congratulated the couple. One of the comments read, "Sam and Raj's new chapter of life and love is here! Wishing much of happiness, love, and good health to Sam and baby Dev." Athiya Shetty reacted with red heart emojis, while Kriti Kharbanda also showered love.

For the unversed, Samantha and Raj's connection reportedly began on the sets of The Family Man 2, where Samantha joined as part of the cast. Their first interaction was a professional one. After the success of the show, Samantha collaborated again with Raj for Citadel: Honey Bunny. Although the show received mixed reviews, reports claimed that this was when sparks began to fly.

Further, Samantha and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on December 1, 2025. They embarked on a new chapter in the presence of close family members and friends. Samantha Ruth Prabhu officially announced in June 2026 that she is expecting her first child. It was during the success meet of her film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, that the actor shared the happy news.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the lead role in Maa Inti Bangaaram. She is set to appear in Rahi Anil Barve-directed web series Rakt Brahmānd: The Bl*ody Kingdom, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ali Fazal. However, the actress is currently taking a break from acting.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.