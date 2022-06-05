Samantha and Ranveer Singh come together for an Ad shoot; Actress calls him 'sweetest ever'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu surprises us yet again by sharing a photo with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The actors recently came together for an advertisement shoot in Mumbai. Sharing a picture of her donning a look of police, Sam called Ranveer Singh 'sweetest ever'.

As we all know, Samantha had a successful 2021 sweeping all the love, appreciation and awards after the release of The Family Man Season 2. Sam has already made her foray into the Hindi industry already and now, she is exploring the uncharted territory in a big way and how.

After basking in all the love for her role in the film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Samantha has geared up for the shooting of her upcoming film Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. Besides this, she has Yashoda and Shakuntalam releasing this year.



Samantha also has Russo Brothers’ Citadel, which is helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK with Varun Dhawan in the lead. Her focus is all on the work. The stunner is also set to make her Hollywood debut with BAFTA-winning director, Philip John's film Arrangements of love.

