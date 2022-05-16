Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda's next titled 'Kushi'; First look poster OUT

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's forthcoming project has been titled 'Kushi'. The makers have also released the first look poster of this highly talked about flick that has the Liger star in a Kashmiri attire and Samantha in a pink saree.

Check out the first look below:

