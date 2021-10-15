Samantha announces bilingual film with director Shantaruban Gnanasekharan

After one month of a break from work, Samantha has returned with a bang as she announced the details of her next movie, which is bilingual and will release in Telugu and Tamil. The film is yet to be titled and will be directed by debutant Shantaruban Gnanasekharan. An announcement poster featuring Samantha has been released on the eve of Dusshera.

Billed to be a breezy different love story, the film will be produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu. Dream Warrior Pictures that delivered a blockbuster Khaidi and are making Oke Oka Jeevitham will be bankrolling production No 30 of the production house.

Sharing the big announcement on Twitter, the makers wrote, "We are happy to announce that @Samanthaprabhu2is on board for our next! Directed by @Shantharuban87"

This is the first movie announcement of Samantha post-separation with Naga Chaitanya. The couple amicably announced their separation on their respective social media platforms but said shall remain friends. After remaining married for four years, the couple called it quits and have asked their fans for privacy while they move on separate paths. Also Read: Nani & Keerthy Suresh's next titled Dasara; Glimpse video promises an intense action film The actress has wrapped up shoots of her both films- mythological Telugu Shaakuntalam with Dev Mohan, directed by Gunasekhar and Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. .

