Samantha approved 5 looks in statement chokers to take inspiration from this wedding season

Wedding season has officially kick-started and it's time to up your fashion game. Minimalist fashion is quite in the trend. Well, an ethnic look is incomplete with accessories and one jewellery piece that has topped the trend is a choker. Be it with saree, jumpsuit, sharara set or lehenga, all you need is a statement choker to sail through the wedding season. Today, we take a look at Samantha approved 5 looks in statement chokers to amp up your look in the most elegant way. Cowrie shell:

For Rana Daggubati's pre-wedding ceremony at home, Oh! Baby star Samantha opted for a two-layered cowrie shell choker that looks chic, minimal yet stylish. A budget-friendly piece that one can easily accessorise with a sharara set.

Silver choker:

Are you among someone who limits yourself to minimal jewellery pieces? Well, a multi-coloured silver choker is all you need this wedding season to keep it is minimal yet elegant.

Elegant:

You definitely skip larger earrings to let your choker take away all the attention. One can see, Sam opted for a simple saree and let her neckpiece do all the talking.

Eye-grabbing piece:

Samantha looked breathtaking in a red floral saree. She completed her look with smokey eyes, bright lip colour and an attractive neckpiece to keep it modern.

A statement choker:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opted for a simple red kurta teamed with straight pants. However, her statement choker managed to grab all the attention. This is our most favourite look of all.

Which is your favourite look of all?

