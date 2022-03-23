Samantha to be replaced by Disha Patani in a special number from Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2?

Samantha, in her first dance number Oo Antava from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, created waves with her sizzling moves and effortless dancing. Samantha's boldness and killer looks to catchy BGM, the actress stole the show and became a hot topic for creating milestone 100 Million views in just a few days. After fans are wondering what's in the store for them in Pushpa 2, and now, deets of a new special number in Pushpa 2 has surfaced.

According to reports, Samantha will be replaced by Bollywood actress Disha Patani for the special song in Pushpa 2. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this. It is to be awaited and watch it the reports will turn out to be true or not.

Samantha was trolled for doing the special number Oo Antava. However, she gave a befitting reply by taking the song as number one on Youtube Videos. In fact, Allu Arjun thanked Samantha for trusting him and doing the song irrespective of having so many doubts.

Previously, Disha Patani was speculated for a special number Oo Antava in the first part as well. Reportedly, the makers approached the actress too but she declined the offer, thereby it went to Samantha.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sukumar confirmed that he has locked the script of the Pushpa sequel and is planning to release it on December 17, 2022. Titled Pushpa: The Rule, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles respectively.

Also Read: Samantha unfollows Naga Chaitanya on Instagram after months of separation